A few strong storms possible Monday afternoon-evening

Warm, humid air and generally quiet conditions will continue through the rest of Sunday. A few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday evening, and there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The atmosphere will become more unstable Monday afternoon through evening, and a wave of low pressure will slide across the region late Monday. We’re watching a couple different elements for Monday’s setup.

There is the potential of heavy rain Monday, mainly along and north of Highway 14. The potential for severe storms is along and south of I-90 where temperatures are going to be warmer, in the mid to upper 80s by Monday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the ABC 6 area in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe storms Monday.

Keep an eye on the forecast and Interactive Radar through Monday as timing and location will be fine tuned as we get closer to when storms may develop.