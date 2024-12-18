A clipper system to bring snow with accumulations on Thursday

A potent clipper system will track into the area on Thursday leading to snow with accumulations looking likely.

Snow will be likely around or before daybreak on Thursday and continue through the morning into the afternoon before wrapping up in the evening. The bulk of the snow is expected to fall during the morning hours.

There is still a bit of uncertainty on the overall storm track which any subtle shifts could alter snow amounts and location. As of Wednesday morning, snow accumulations of 1-3″ is possible across much of southeast Minnesota with amounts of 1″ or less across north Iowa. Higher amounts are likely across north-central Minnesota. As the storm system comes onshore across the Pacific Northwest, better data will be sampled and a more definitive track will be narrowed down later.

Roads and other surfaces will likely become slippery which could impact the morning and evening commutes.

There will be a bit of a breeze with a southeast-to-northeast wind gusting up to 20-25 mph at times which could lead to some blowing snow and low visibility.

The system will exit the area with snow ending sometime on Thursday evening.