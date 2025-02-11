A bitterly cold Tuesday is expected with bright sunshine

Arctic air has found the Weather First area once again as Tuesday will be a bitterly cold day despite the sunshine.

High pressure will build in from the north and clear out the rest of the clouds from Monday’s light snow event leading to a bright and sunny day. Clouds will return during the later afternoon and evening hours as moisture moves into the area ahead of a storm system that will bring snow to the area on Wednesday.

The day will start with temperatures below zero before climbing into the single digits and lower teens by afternoon.

It won’t be overly windy, but just enough of a light wind to make it feel colder with wind chills hovering around 0° to -5° into the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to near 0° under a mostly cloudy sky heading into Wednesday morning.