A beautiful Sunday ahead!

Cloud cover was stubborn across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa this morning as low pressure departed the area to the east. Clouds have since drifted apart and away, with plenty of sunshine to end our Saturday!

Skies will remain clear going through this evening and into the overnight hours. Winds will remain light to calm through the overnight hours as well. This will allow for temperatures to drop just a tad below average relative to this time of year, with lows in the low 40F’s.

Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day across the region! High pressure continues to build in from the west, with upper level low pressure remaining well to our southeast. There could be a few cirrus type clouds that make their way across our skies, but sunshine will otherwise be plentiful.

Temperatures are going to be a bit warmer Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s! Winds will also be light & variable.

Quiet weather continues into Sunday evening, with temperatures falling into the 60F’s through the evening hours, under a clear sky.

Overall, Sunday is looking to be the most beautiful day of the year so far!