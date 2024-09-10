9/11 Memorial events happening this week

ABC 6 NEWS — Across our area, organizations are choosing to remember the attacks on September 11, 2001, and those who lost their lives providing help on the day. Below is a list of some of the events taking place today.

Austin, Minnesota:

Pacelli Catholic Schools will be holding a Prayer Service of Remembrance featuring the American Legion Color Guard and a prayer from Father Beerman. It will take place on the Pacelli Greenspace at 1:15 p.m.

Pine Island, Minn.:

Community of Pine Island host third annual 9/11 program. It will feature music, commemorations, and presentations by the Mayor and Senator Carla Nelson. That event set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial in Pine Island.

Clear Lake, Iowa:

Clear Lake Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 Memorial Service outside the Clear Lake Fire Station. It will include a flag raising, placing of helmets and the VFW to present the colors. That event will take place at 6 p.m.