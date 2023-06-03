6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Top rated airlines

(ABC 6 News) – Airline travel is back to pre-pandemic levels, with predictions of summer travel breaking all-time records.

With so many things out of our control, from weather to staffing issues to lost baggage, does choosing an airline really make a difference? Consumer Reports looks at which airlines rank highest for customer satisfaction in a recent survey.

Consumer Reports surveyed over 17,000 of its members about nearly 33,000 flights – asking about everything from ease of check-in, to delays, cleanliness and price!

The airline with the top overall satisfaction score for economy travel was Hawaiian Airlines.

The big three – Delta, United and American were in the middle, and Frontier Airlines was at the bottom of the list.

It’s no surprise that the members who took business or first-class flights were more satisfied than those who flew coach, where traveler’s top gripe related to airline seats!

Consumer Reports’ Tian Wang explains, “26% of folks in coach reported either being uncomfortable, booked in the wrong seat, or not able to sit with family!”

20% of travelers had gripes related to flight schedules, things like delays, reschedules and cancellations. – Yet most people surveyed did not formally complain to the airline.

“Whatever your air travel issues – it’s important to log complaints with the airline while you are still at the airport. If you’re stranded, you may be owed meals or a hotel room, or even money if you’ve bumped from your flight,” says Wang.

You can visit the Department of Transportation’s Aviation Consumer Protection website, for a list of what each airline offers in the event of a controllable delay or cancellation!