36-hour gas leak in Mason City resolved

ABC 6 NEWS — Early this morning, the Mason City Fire Department cleared the scene of a gas leak that had been going on for approximately 36 hours.

According to MCFD, on Thursday, a contractor hit a gas line estimated to be about 12-inches, causing a leak in Northwest Mason City.

The resources to turn to line off were not immediately available, so the leak continued through Friday, into the early morning hours of Saturday, September 21.

Mason City Fire Department cleared the scene at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, after confirming the line had been shut down.

As of now, no medical incidents or injuries are being reported in connection with this event.