3 injured by car driven into a crowd in Philadelphia after Eagles playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A car hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday night, police said.

A driver is in custody and the collision did not immediately appear to be intentional, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a social media post.

The victims suffered nonlifethreatening injuries, according to news reports citing the Philadelphia police.

The car stuck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, according to news reports.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

In this image from a video, emergency and law enforcement vehicles are parked near the scene after a car, police said, hit and injured pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

