12 students advance to SE Minnesota Spelling Bee Final

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday February 4, two spelling bees were held in Rochester allowing 48 students to compete for a chance to advance to the regional finals. Students from 29 districts throughout southeast Minnesota advanced to compete in the regional competitions.

The top 12 will now advance to the Final Spelling Bee on Tuesday, February 18, at 9:00 a.m. in Rochester’s Wood Lake Meeting Center located at 210 Wood Lake Dr SE. The Grand Champion of the Final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Students advancing to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee are: