12 child porn charges added to Grand Meadow man’s case ahead of Monday pretrial

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow man scheduled to appear in court Monday faces 12 child pornography charges, according to court documents filed Sept. 19.

Nicholas Adam Sneed, 45, was previously accused of hiding cameras in his home’s bathrooms and filming unaware victims.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Sneed in December of 2022, after deputies allegedly received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) report indicating that three child pornography filed had been uploaded to a Dropbox account associated with Sneed’s address and birthdate, according to court documents.

Sneed was charged with three counts of interference with privacy–install or use surreptitious device after law enforcement found around 20 videos apiece depicting the alleged victims, two of whom may have been juveniles, according to court records filed in December of 2022.

Several other electronic devices were seized from the home and inspected for Child Sexual Abuse Materials, or CSAM, according to court records.

According to recent filings, Mower County law enforcement also located a safe at Sneed’s home, which they claim he attempted to keep law enforcement from accessing.

According to court documents, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office seized 3 SD cards from Sneed’s safe, two laptops, and an Apple iPad, as well as Sneed’s iPhone, six other phones from the garage, as well as several hidden cameras from the home.

On Sept. 19, the Mower County Attorney’s Office charged Sneed with 12 counts of possession of child pornography. allegedly based on the discovery of multiple videos showing clearly prepubescent girls in sexual situations.

Court documents note that one of the files depicted a map in the background with the letters “eadow” visible, which appeared consistent with the City of Grand Meadow where Sneed lives.

On top of the 12 child pornography charges, Sneed faces the three charges of interference with privacy, as well as three counts of 5th-degree drug possession, and three charges of controlled substance user in possession of a firearm.

Two charges of violent felon in possession of a firearm and one charge of violent felon in possession of ammunition were dismissed after Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik incorrectly issued Sneed a gun permit in 2021.

Sneed is scheduled to appear in Mower County Court for a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25.