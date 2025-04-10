Too much coffee intake could affect your health

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As the old saying goes, sometimes too much of a good thing can be bad, and that includes coffee.

Millions of people drink at least one cup of coffee every day, and many drink even more.

The FDA guideline is 400 milligrams of daily caffeine intake, which adds up to about four cups of coffee per day.

Dieticians say too much coffee can cause headaches, make you feel jittery, increase your heart rate, and even disrupt your sleep.

“If you’re looking to scale back on caffeine, I would do it slowly. So, I think it’s just key, like let’s say for example, you’re drinking four cups of coffee, maybe you go down to three, and then that fourth one is a half caf, half caffeinated, half regular,” said Julia Zumpano, a registered dietician for the Cleveland Clinic.

Zumpano says if you like a warm beverage, tea or hot chocolate are alternatives. Just be sure to check the caffeine content.