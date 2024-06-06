Today marks missing anchor Jodi Huisentruit’s 56th birthday

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a tough day for those who knew and loved missing Mason City morning news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

It’s been 29 years since Jodi disappeared while on her way to work in the early morning hours of June 27th, 1995.

Less than a week ago, private investigator, Steve Ridge, announced a $100,000 reward for anyone who can help solve this case or lead to Jodi’s remains. The reward offer goes through June 27th, the day Jodi vanished.

