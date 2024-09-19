Tips for your job interview from an author on career advancement and LinkedIn optimization

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Entering the workforce or finding a new job is often an exciting but sometimes overwhelming process.

Previously, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram chatted about tips for how to build a resume with Mary Olson-Menzel, an author on career advancement and optimization.

On Wednesday night, ABC 6 News aired part two of that interview as Olson-Menzel shared some tips for how to nail your next job interview. Be sure to watch the video above to learn more.