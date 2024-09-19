Tips for staying safe from hail and wind

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With hail and strong winds being a threat alongside Thursday night’s severe weather, here are some tips to keep in mind when preparing for storms.

Always stay indoors and away from windows. If you can, get in a low level room like a basement. If for whatever reason you are stuck outside, take cover in a vehicle, a nearby building, or under a tree but only as a last resort.

When driving, pull over and get to a covered area and avoid lowlands which are prone to flooding.

In severe weather, strong winds account for nearly half of all severe damage reports and are more common than tornado damage. Winds can hit up to 100 miles per hour, leaving behind hundreds of miles of destruction.

If you hear wind howling, stay inside, and if you are outside, take cover and keep an eye out for flying debris.