Timberwolves guard Mike Conley visits kids at Saint Marys Hospital

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, his wife, Mary, and team mascot, Crunch, all visited kids staying at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester on Tuesday.

It was a very special day for those kids who have spent months or even years battling their illnesses.

“I haven’t like been able to get outside much and stuff, so whenever there’s activities like this its awesome,” said patient Ava Weito, who’s been a resident of Saint Marys since September 10, 2023. “It’s just huge, it really makes an impact on people’s stays.”

Mike and Mary Conley say they love putting smiles on the kids faces.

“They seem to be nervous, but they don’t understand how much more nervous I am, like I’m starting to sweat a little bit and like get, get a little anxious just because I just, I’m so excited to be around them,” said Mike Conley.

Visiting kids in the hospital is nothing new for the couple.

“We actually in Memphis, where we’re from, we visit St. Jude there a lot and got a good relationship with them and we’re trying to have that same connection with the Mayo Clinic and the children’s center here,” said Mike.

“I was a unit buddy at Le Bonheur when we first moved to Memphis, tried to just help out as much as we could and visit patients and play, do puzzles, play wii, put a smile on their faces, so it feels good to be back in a similar setting,” added Mary.

As parents of three kids of their own, Mary says hearing the struggles these families go through hits them closer to home.

“To have moments like this where they have something to look forward to is really special to be a part of,” said Mary.

Those moments really did mean the world to these kids who spend most days sitting in a hospital room.

“I like having these experiences where I can get my mind off of treatments,” said Addison Debord, who’s been coming to the hospital since April of 2024.

“Especially at the hospital, like I thought I was gonna come here, kinda be bored, but I seen the Twins the other month, and now Mike Conley and the Timberwolves, it’s pretty awesome,” said Konner Repp, for who the visit fell on his 75th day at Saint Marys.

It meant just as much to their parents to get to see their kids enjoy just being kids.

“It can be depressing, you know, just sitting in a room by yourself, and being able to come out and actually see your kid smile when things can be pretty grim,” said Cassie Debord, Addison’s mom. “Good feeling as a mom.”

Mike says it was a phenomenal experience to see how strong these kids are and they inspire him.

It’s an experience he, like just like all the kids, will never forget.