Tim Walz campaigns in Wisconsin

(ABC 6 News) — Vice presidential candidate and Governor Tim Walz is campaigning in Wisconsin on Friday.

It is part of a series of campaign stops in the Midwest and small towns in other states, but when it comes to motivating supporters, the presidential running mates play a different role.

Walz and Senator JD Vance will not be seen headlining big arenas. Instead, they will be found in smaller venues with friendly audiences.

Neither side in the presidential race has campaigned in Minnesota recently even though a new MinnPost poll shows Harris up by four points. However, that poll was taken before the presidential debate earlier this week.