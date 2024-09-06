TikTok aims to improve internet safety

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A highly targeted social media company is looking to help start the conversation about online safety.

TikTok is teaming up with non-profit Family Online Safety Institute to help parents talk to their teens about social media.

It’s a growing push from parents, lawmakers, and even schools to put more guardrails on social media. In June, the Surgeon General advised social media sites to include tobacco-style labels warning of the risks to teens and their mental health.

TikTok has also added new features allowing parents to limit the time and content that children can access on their site.