Tick-borne pathogens cause estimated $17 billion in livestock losses

(ABC 6 News) — Ticks can easily hide in the newly green grass, but despite being tiny, they can have a huge impact on cattle.

The Howard County Extension Office is reminding livestock growers to stay alert for any signs of tick infections in their herd as the tiny parasites can cause between $13-19 billion of losses to livestock producers every year.

It is recommended ranchers use alternative chemical treatments to detour ticks and minimize the chance of developing resistance.

Spring pasture burns can also remove brush areas that serve as tick refuges.