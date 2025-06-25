Thursdays on Fountain moved indoors due to rain

(ABC 6 News) – June 26th’s Thursdays on Fountain event in Albert Lea featuring TikTok star Evan Riley will be held indoors due to rain in the forecast.

The event will still take place on Thursday, June 26th, at 5:30 p.m. It will be held inside the Cattle Barn at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. The event is free and open to the public.

Headlining the event is rising TikTok star Evan Riley. The Alabama native has over 550,000 followers across her pages and has become known for her heartfelt vocals and original music.

Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs for seating to the event. There will also be refreshments available and the concert is family-friendly and open to all.

To get to the event, use E. Richway Drive to get to the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Parking is available near the north entrance.