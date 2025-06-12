Thursdays Downtown: New location, but a similar feel in 2025

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Another summer of Thursdays Downtown kicked off this week, but in a different location than previous years.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund heads to First and Second Avenue SW to see how the change affects the look and feel of the festival in 2025.