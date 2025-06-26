Thursdays Downtown canceled in Rochester due to weather

(ABC 6 News) — Thursdays Downtown has been canceled for Thursday, June 26 due to inclement weather in the forecast.

“While we know how much the community looks forward to each week of Thursdays Downtown, the safety of our attendees, vendors, performers, and staff is our top priority,” said Shawn Fagan, Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance via a press release. “This was a difficult decision, but it was made in partnership with Rochester Police Department, National Weather service and our production experts to ensure the wellbeing of everyone involved.”

Thursdays Downtown will return on July 10 as there is not an event scheduled for July 3 for the holiday weekend.