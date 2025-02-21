Thursday marks 170th anniversary of Olmsted County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thursday, February 20 marks the 170th anniversary of Olmsted County. The county was established on February 20 way back in 1855.

Olmsted County is named after David Olmsted, who was a newspaper publisher and fur trader before becoming the first ever mayor of St. Paul, but he never lived in southeast Minnesota.

The county was created using land that had been part of three surrounding counties, which included Winona, Fillmore, and Wabasha.

Olmsted County and the City of Rochester, which was also established in 1855, were actually created before Minnesota became a state.