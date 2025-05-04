Three vehicle crash near Apache Mall in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police, firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to a three-vehicle crash along Hwy 14 near Apache Mall on Saturday night.

ABC 6 crews on scene say one vehicle appears to be totaled, sustaining damage to the front and back of the car, while another has damage to the front end.

Olmsted County dispatch confirmed the call came in at 8:45 p.m.

All injuries as a result of the crash were minor.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and is under active investigation.