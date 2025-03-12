Three-vehicle crash in Rochester on 6th Street

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on 6th Street in Rochester near Saint Marys Hospital.

Witnesses say the driver of a truck slammed into the back of another car waiting at a stop sign, causing that car to hit another car.

The truck continued to hit the gas, so the other two vehicles moved out of the way, allowing the truck to speed away.

“And then my car hit that gentleman’s car and then when we both got out the way, his car just took off,” said Caleb Kamara of Rochester, whose vehicle was involved in the crash.

The truck then continued driving until it hit a tree. The driver of the truck was taken away in an ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.