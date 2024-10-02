Three road closures in Rochester

ABC 6 NEWS — The City of Rochester is announcing that a portion to complete construction work later this week.

The first closure will come on 9th Street NE from Broadway Avenue N to 1st Avenue NE, with the second closure happening on 8th Street NE along the same stretch. These closures will be for a contractor to complete water and sewer disconnects. The 9th Street closure will happen on October 2, while the 8th Street closure will happen on October 3.

ROCHESTER CLOSURES

The final closure will be on 1st Avenue NE from 8th Street NE to 9th Street NE, which will also be closed for a water and sewer disconnect. The East/West alleyway will remain open. This closure is scheduled to happen on October 4.