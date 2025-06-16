Three Rivers Community Action receives $10k grant

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — June is National Homeownership Month, and to celebrate that as well as a new grant, Three Rivers Community Action held a special ceremony on Monday.

Alerus Financial presented Three Rivers with a $10,000 grant in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.

The money will be used to support Three Rivers in providing first-time homebuyers with free classes through their Achieve Homeownership Program.

“Three Rivers provides wrap around services, and so this grant will actually help to serve folks to kind of exit that cycle of poverty, and it’ll really make a difference for the people that we serve,” said Joann Covarrubias of Three Rivers Community Action.

This grant comes after the Achieve Homeownership Program recently received a $30,000 grant to support its efforts.