Three people killed in NYC stabbing spree

(ABC 6 News) — In New York, police say 51-year-old Ramon Rivera went on a stabbing spree on Monday, killing three people.

Rivera is said to be homeless with eight prior arrests in the city, including burglary, assault, and grand larceny.

He is believed to have severe mental health challenges and was staying at a men’s shelter. Rivera allegedly confessed to the stabbings.