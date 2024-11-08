Three people charged in death of Liam Payne

(ABC 6 News) — Three people have been charged in connection to the death of pop star Liam Payne.

Payne, a former member of the boy band One Direction, died last month after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The suspects include a hotel staffer who allegedly gave Payne cocaine, a drug dealer, and a third person described as someone who was often with the singer during his time in Buenos Aires.

Those three suspects are facing charges including supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics.