Three of four Minnesota wildfires at least 95% contained

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Firefighters have continued to make major progress in northern Minnesota with three of the four wildfires being almost completely contained.

The Camp House fire is 98% contained while the Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw fires are at 95% containment.

However, the new Horse River fire remains 0% contained.

Governor Tim Walz says this is just the start of what he believes will be a busy wildfire season.

“Every day, there’s folks out there fighting these things, and it was touch and go for some of our communities, protecting them as the winds were high, humidity was low, temperatures were high,” Gov. Walz said.

All together, the four fires have burned just over 46 square miles, or the size of St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids combined.