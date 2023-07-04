Three men missing after going overboard while fishing on Mississippi River

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, three men have been declared missing after going overboard while fishing on the Mississippi river, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 7:30 p.m. the GCSO received a 911 call of a male party in the water of the Mississippi River.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River just north of Red Wing. One of the men fishing went overboard and the other two went in after him into the river. However, none of the men resurfaced.

The GCSO Water Patrol and Dive Team responded to the scene alongside the Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Minn. and Wisc. Department of Natural Resources.

Due to incoming severe weather, all responding units were pulled out of the river around 8:50 p.m.

The search and rescue operations will continue at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, according to the GCSO.