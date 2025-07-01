Three dogs dead after Cresco house fire, one cat rescued

(ABC 6 News) – No people were hurt in a house fire in Cresco on Saturday, but three dogs sadly perished in the blaze.

Cresco Community Fire Department responded to the fire at 215 5th Avenue at 4:35 p.m. The owners, Michael and Lynette Krueger, were not home at the time. Though three dogs died, one cat was rescued from the burning home.

Crews began attacking the fire from outside through a window before moving inside and containing the fire to the kitchen. Mutual Aid was requested from the Protivin Volunteer Fire Department due to high heat weather conditions and elevated risk of heat-related challenges.