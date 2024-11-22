Three charged for alleged attack on woman at Circle K

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has charged several people with an alleged three-on-one assault in early November.

Jayme Marie Thomas, Omari Malcom, and Miyah Gordon all face the following charges: 3rd-degree riot–unlawful force or violence; disorderly conduct–brawling or fighting; and 5th-degree assault–inflict or attempt bodily harm.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to the Circle K gas station on 4th Street Nov. 2, where they spoke to a woman who had been beaten.

The woman told police she was walking down the sidewalk when the three suspects hit her in the head, knocking her down, then held her down, hit her in the head and abdomen, and dragged her across the gravel lot while one kept saying to “finish her off.”

They took off when a car pulled up, the woman allegedly told police.

According to court documents, the woman believed she’d been assaulted because one of the suspects thought she was talking to her boyfriend.

The woman allegedly told police she’d contacted the boyfriend to tell him to stop stealing her belongings.

Thomas, of Kasson, was taken into custody Nov. 20 on an arrest warrant.

Gordon and Malcom, also of Kasson, were both arrested on warrants Nov. 21.