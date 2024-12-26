Three car crash leaves three people hurt in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were hurt on Christmas Day after a crash on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. near High Forest Township.

A Subaru, Mazda, and Honda were all eastbound on I-90, when the three vehicles collided.

The driver of the Subaru, as well as the driver and passenger of the Mazda, were taken to St. Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was not hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.