Three arrested after burglary in Rockford

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were arrested on Saturday after a burglary in Rockford, Iowa, turned into a chase with Cerro Gordo County Sheriff deputies.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in process on 220th Street around 5:57 p.m. As they approached the scene, a white 2013 Chevy Silverado fled the scene.

Deputies chased the truck as it went east down 220th Street, reaching speeds over 90 miles per hour. It was unable to keep control around a turn at 250th Street and Spruce Avenue, causing it to go into the west ditch and roll.

The driver, 39-year-old Jamie Lee Paulson, and two occupants 29-year-old Brooklynn Autumn O’Dell and 29-year-old Justice Michael Jeffery Pritchard were treated on scene by EMS and taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail. They are all charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Theft.

A fourth suspect fled the scene of the crash and has not been found yet. Anyone with information in the case should contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.