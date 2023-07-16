Three Albert Lea residents are seriously injured in crash that left one man dead

(ABC 6 News) – One man is dead and three others are seriously injured after a crash in the early morning hours on Saturday in Dakota County.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Nancy Heideman, 60, was driving a 2021 GMC Yukon hauling a boat and trailer south on I-35 when she collided head-on with a vehicle driving the wrong way.

Nraughli Vang, 28, was driving a 2000 Toyota Celica, entering I-35 the wrong way, traveling north in the southbound lanes. The report indicated that Vang had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Vang, from South Saint Paul, died from the crash.

Heideman and her two passengers, 25-year-old Desirae Heideman and 57-year-old Randy Heideman, all sustained life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Regions Hospital.

The Heideman’s are from Albert Lea.

The MSP was assisted by the Eagan Police Department, the Eagan Fire Department, M Health Ambulance as well as the Minnesota Department of Transportation.