Threats against schools increasing in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — The school year just got underway, but in Iowa, nearly 50 schools already have reported they’ve been targeted by threats.

11 people have been arrested, which is a number that is higher than the total arrests during last school year.

Officials say social media threats are the biggest contributor so far and also the biggest concern.

Last year, 300 threats were made toward Iowa schools; a number that officials say the state is on track to beat this year.

Now, the state is working to put more emergency radios in schools and continuing outreach to offer more resources.