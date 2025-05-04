Thousands raised for Paws and Claws pet walk

Paws and Claws Humane Society holds pet walk fundraiser.

(ABC 6 News) – If you were up early on Saturday, then you might have found yourself at the Paws and Claws pet walk at Cooke Park in Rochester.

The community brought their dogs out for a little stroll, but there were also food and refreshments, along with several vendor booths. All money raised goes right back to the Paws and Claws Humane Society.

One of the organizers said the walk is very important each year.

“It’s really great to be out here with so many people who are excited about this type of an organization of rescuing dogs and cats, bringing furry members in their homes, so it’s great to be out here, on a beautiful day like today, with other people supportive of the same cause,” said Jenni Hovell, the Pet Walk Co Chair.

The Humane Society receives no government assistance for the animals they take in, making this a crucial fundraiser. It raised over $31,000 in total on Saturday.