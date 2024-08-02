Thousands of dollars stolen from Rochester woman

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thousands of dollars were stolen from a Rochester woman in the parking lot of a Hy-Vee after a typical grocery run.

When 81-year-old Betty Sandvik walked into the store she said she noticed a man around her.

While checking out, she noticed the same man standing behind her with just two items.

As she walked to her car, she noticed a different man walking around her vehicle, and soon after she got in, the man told her there was a leak coming from her car and told her she needed to come see it.

Sandvik was later told that while she was looking at the leak with the man who was around her car, the man who was following her around in the store went to the other side of the vehicle and grabbed her debit card and Sam’s Club card out of her purse.

“As soon as I got home, I checked my check book and they had left me five dollars in my check book,” Sandvik said.

The men allegedly took $950 out of her account from an ATM and spent nearly $4,000 at Sam’s Club.

“It’s a terrible, terrible feeling to know that somebody was watching me when I went in and came out,” Sandvik said.

Rochester Police are still looking for the men responsible, and they say the most important thing is staying aware.

“If something seems out of the ordinary or if something seems suspicious, or if you’re not comfortable speaking with somebody that’s coming up to you for help, you should trust your insticts,” Capt. Paul Gronholz said.

If you have any information on these scams or the men conducting them, you are encouraged to contact RPD.