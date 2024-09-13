Thousands of Boeing workers go on strike after rejecting latest contract offer

By KAALTV

Boeing strike

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — There are new troubles for Boeing as more than 30,000 workers walked off the job overnight after rejecting a new contract offer.

Related: Union president says Boeing strike is looking more likely
Related: A strike would add to turbulent times at Boeing

Boeing had offered a 25% increase in wages over four years, but it was rejected. Now, 96% of union members have voted in favor of a union shutdown.

This has resulted in 33,000 workers, primarily in Seattle, walking off the job.

Employees are demanding a 40% increase in wages over four years as well as a return to pensions rather than 401k contributions.

The strike is not expected to cause flight cancellations, but it would halt production of its best-selling planes.