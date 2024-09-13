Thousands of Boeing workers go on strike after rejecting latest contract offer

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — There are new troubles for Boeing as more than 30,000 workers walked off the job overnight after rejecting a new contract offer.

Related: Union president says Boeing strike is looking more likely

Related: A strike would add to turbulent times at Boeing

Boeing had offered a 25% increase in wages over four years, but it was rejected. Now, 96% of union members have voted in favor of a union shutdown.

This has resulted in 33,000 workers, primarily in Seattle, walking off the job.

Employees are demanding a 40% increase in wages over four years as well as a return to pensions rather than 401k contributions.

The strike is not expected to cause flight cancellations, but it would halt production of its best-selling planes.