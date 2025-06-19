Thousands gather at Capitol steps honoring lives, families of Hortman and Hoffman

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands gathered at the Capitol Wednesday evening to honor the lives and families of the late Rep. Melissa Hortman as well as Sen. John Hoffman.

Related: Newly released court documents detail more about how Boelter carried out shootings against lawmakers, spouses

People from across the nation created a powerful scene on the steps of the Capitol building for a candle light vigil accompanied by patriotic tunes played in the background from a band.

Majorie Arndt lives in Brooklyn Park and joined many in her confusion as to why the alleged suspect, Vance Boelter, would commit an act of violence that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said was politically charged.

“I just can’t understand how violence like this can happen because the truth is violence is never the answer,” Arndt said said holding back tears.

But people like Dan Beazley knew that this was a moment to come together. That’s why he hauled his giant wooden cross from his home in Northville, Michigan, prayed for people and explained the importance of coming together.

“We need to stop thinking of red vs blue and we need to come together,” Beazley said holding his cross.

Differences aside, people like Gary Levin came from far and wide shared stories remembering the lawmakers as part of one team and working for one nation.

“We’re all like family, we remember times like 9/11 where we were all together,” Levin said.

Safety was still top of mind at the Capitol on Wednesday evening as State Troopers surrounded the building keeping a close eye on the crowd.

But any feelings of fear were overshadowed by gratitude for what Shanta Hejmadi described as the legacy Hortman leaves behind.

“I feel like my child is safer growing up in Minnesota because of the work she and Governor Walz have done,” Hejmadi said.