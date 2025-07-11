This year’s measles cases reach highest number in three decades

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — New CDC data shows there have been almost 1300 confirmed cases of measles nationwide this year.

That is the highest number in more than three decades, and it is a big spike from last year’s roughly 300 cases.

So far, three people have died from measles, with all of them being unvaccinated cases.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rates have dropped among children, and they are now below the threshold of what is considered herd immunity.

To reach herd immunity, 95% of individuals must be vaccinated. Rates among kindergarteners over the past several years have hovered around 93%, according to ABC News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula.

Most of the cases this year have been from measles outbreaks, with Texas experiencing more than 700 cases since January.