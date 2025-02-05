Third Rochester resident pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future scheme

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, a third Rochester resident pleaded guilty in the Feeding Our Future scheme.

Related: One of four people from Rochester in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme pleads guilty

Related: Second Rochester resident enters guilty plea for role in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

Court documents state that Zamzam Jama pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

According to the court documents, Jama deposited a check of approximately $31,442.21 to Rochester Motors for the purchase of a 2021 Toyota Rav4 back in August 2021 while in October 2021, Jama also deposited a check of approximately $80,000 towards a home in Rosemount, Minnesota.

This comes after both Sharmake Jama and Ayan Jama pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.