Third Minnesotan dies after eating contaminated cantaloupe, 26 sickened

(KSTP) – A third Minnesotan has died after eating cantaloupe contaminated with salmonella, according to new data from the Center for Disease Control.

There have been four deaths nationally, with the fourth occurring in Oregon.

A total of 26 Minnesotans have gotten sick from eating the contaminated cantaloupe, compared to 302 nationally, the CDC said.

Several cantaloupe brands and products have been recalled due to being linked to salmonella outbreaks. You can find the full list of recalled brands and products here.

RELATED: CDC: 2 Minnesotans die, 13 sick after eating cantaloupes contaminated with Salmonella | More Minnesotans sickened amid deadly cantaloupe-linked salmonella outbreak | Woman sues after son hospitalized from salmonella-tainted cantaloupe

Officials advise that any recalled products should be returned or thrown out, and if a cantaloupe does not have a sticker on it, people are encouraged to check with the store that sold it. Additionally, any surfaces that may have come in contact with these items should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, vomiting and dehydration.