Think Bank to Match Salvation Army Donations

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, Think Bank joins the Salvation Army to raise money ahead of the holidays. Think Bank is continuing their long tradition by matching all $20 bills that will be dropped in the kettles up to $10,000.

Employees will ring bells in tandem with the Salvation Army at two Hy-Vee locations here in the Med City.

“We get such great support in Rochester from people just dropping off the everyday donations,” said Major Cornell Voeller of the Salvation Army. “But we really need these bigger donations to help us meet our goal. Our fundraising at Christmas helps us not only for our Christmas activities, but all year long. “

They will be ringing the bells from nine in the morning until nine at night. All the money raised will be used to provide basic needs like housing, health care, food and even Christmas presents for families and individuals in need.

“Supporting our communities and giving back is one of our core values at Think bank and all of our employees love to help out,” said Megan Malugani, the vice president of corporate communications at Think Bank.

The Red Kettles are out every day except Sunday and they will be out there until Dec. 23.