Think Bank holds 6th annual Think Gives Day in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Over 200 Think Bank employees spent Monday gearing up for the sixth annual Think Gives Day in Rochester.

Think Bank’s doors were closed for business across all locations because employees were spending the day giving back to their community and volunteering at 20 locations in Rochester.

“Serving others is just something that means so much to us its embedded in what we do everyday as we help people with their financial lives but its really special today to do it in a different way,” said Jenny Hosfield, the President and CEO of Think Bank.

A few spots where Think Bank employees helped at included Salvation Army’s coat drive, Habitat for Humanity, and other non-profits in Rochester.