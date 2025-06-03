Thesis Beer Project to host blood drive

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thesis Beer Project is holding a blood drive on Tuesday aptly named A Pint for a Pint.

With the help of the Red Cross, anyone who donates will receive a free drink and a $15 Amazon gift card.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.