Therapist talks about election stress and its effect kids’ mental health

(ABC 6 News) — The election is just over a month away, and as tension builds in the political arena, it’s also having a negative effect on mental health.

Election anxiety is something adults have a hard enough time dealing with, but what about our kids?

ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson got a chance to sit down with Dewina Kraus, a therapist for PrairieCare Rochester to discuss how to help our youth through political stress.

That full interview can be viewed in the video above.