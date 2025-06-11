The Waters hosts Make Life Beautiful Day for residents

(ABC 6 News) — It may be hard to tell by looking outside, but Wednesday was Make Life Beautiful Day at The Waters on Maywood.

The senior living community found a sweet way to celebrate as for the fourth straight year, residents kicked off summer with a visit from Mrs. Patty’s Sweet Treats ice cream truck and the RavensFire Band.

While enjoying ice cream and live music, residents also had the opportunity to socialize.

Make Life Beautiful Day is meant to encourage acts of kindness and appreciate the beauty in everyday life.

“We do a lot of outdoor events for residents because a lot of our residents really enjoy the summer time, and we’ve got shade, we’ve got sun, today is a perfect weather day for this,” said Active Life Manager Mary McCabe.

The Waters on Mayowood will host its Swing into Summer event next week.