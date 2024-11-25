The Salvation Army to partner with Hy-Vee to distribute 400 bags of Thanksgiving Groceries

(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army will be partnering with Hy-Vee to give 400 bags of Thanksgiving groceries, a press release said Monday.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, the groceries will be given to Rochester Public Schools (RPS) for families in need.

The bags will include the 2 cans of vegetables, 2 boxes of Jell-O, 1 five-pound bag of potatoes, 1 pack of cookies, and a certificate for a meat item and dinner rolls of the family’s choosing to be redeemed at a local Hy-Vee store.

Bags will be delivered to the RPS administration, who have already identified the 400 families with children who will receive the bags for their Thanksgiving holiday, the release said.

“Hy-Vee is such an amazing partner,” said Major Candace Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army, “We understand that there are two populations of people in this community: people who have a home and a family, but need help getting the groceries for Thanksgiving Day, and people who need fellowship in addition to a meal. Our work with Hy-Vee helps us to ensure that the need is met for both populations.”

“Hy-Vee feeds people all year round, and it’s a real honor to provide the groceries for so many families at this special time of year,” said Chad Hartogh, District Director of Hy-Vee.