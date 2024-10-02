The Reading Center spreading awareness for Dyslexia Awareness Month

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and the Reading Center plans to spread awareness throughout the month.

Tonight, people had a chance to sit in on a presentation about the link between dyslexia and trauma.

Attendees learned strategies for creating practices that curate safety in school and at home for dyslexic youth.

They hope to educate people to give them a better understanding of dyslexia.

“The best thing we can do for our children is to help them understand that they learn differently, not less than, but differently and that dyslexia is real,” learning disabilities teacher Lora Aeliot said.

This is just the beginning; the Reading Center plans to hold a dyslexia simulation next week that will allow participants the opportunity to experience the struggles that students with dyslexia face each day in a school setting.